Cricket Cricket West Indies vs Australia second ODI suspended due to COVID-19 positive case The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia was suspended on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 case. Barbados 23 July, 2021 00:25 IST The second ODI was called off soon after the toss. - AFP The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia was suspended on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 case.Minutes before the first ball was to be bowled in Barbados, it was reported that a positive case has led to the suspension of the game. Both teams immediately made their way back into their respective dressing rooms.All the stakeholders inside the bubble will immediately be placed into isolation.