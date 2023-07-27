MagazineBuy Print

WI vs IND 1st ODI: Three player battles to watch out for as India takes on West Indies

With India preparing in earnest for the World Cup, which it will host, this series will provide its players an opportunity to ascertain their places for the quadrennial tournament.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 15:44 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India will be hoping for a strong performance from star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
India will be hoping for a strong performance from star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. | Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
infoIcon

India will be hoping for a strong performance from star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. | Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

West Indies will be looking to quickly bury the horror of missing out on the ODI World Cup, as it takes on India in the 1st ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

The Caribbean side has struggled against India, with its last ODI series win against the sub-continental side coming back in 2006.

READ MORE - IND vs WI 1st ODI PREVIEW

With India preparing in earnest for the World Cup, which it will host, this series will provide its players an opportunity to ascertain their places for the quadrennial tournament.

Here are three player battles to watch out for:

Shubman Gill vs Alzarri Joseph

Shubman Gill didn’t have a particularly enjoyable Test series against West Indies. The Indian batter failed to find his rhythm in his first two outings and just when he thought he did in the second Test, an early declaration came calling.

The elegant right-handed batter will look to make amends in the ODI leg. Gill started the year on fire, scoring three hundreds in four innings, including a double ton.

On Thursday, he will have to deal with tall, pacy Alzarri Joseph, who is capable of wreaking havoc with the ball.

Hardik Pandya vs Kyle Mayers

Hardik Pandya’s stock has risen sharply over the last couple of years. The Indian vice-captain provides his side with much-needed balance and will be vital cog for India going into the World Cup.

West Indies will be hoping that Kyle Mayers can fill in for them as a counter to Pandya’s presence. The left-handed batter, who had a good IPL campaign with the Lucknow Super Giants, is capable of bowling handy medium pace.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shai Hope

In the last five years, no batter has scored more ODI runs than West Indies’ Shai Hope. The Caribbean skipper had become a dependable run accumulator, scoring 14 ODI hundreds in the same period, again more than any one else.

India will be pinning its hopes on the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja to counteract Hope’s steadiness, to gain control of the middle overs.

