West Indies women complete highest ever run chase in WT20Is against Australia

Hayley Mathews smacked 132 runs off 64 balls, helped by Stefanie Taylor’s 59 in 41 balls to complete the chase in 19.5 overs.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 17:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hayley Matthews of the West Indies during game record run chase against Australia.
Hayley Matthews of the West Indies during game record run chase against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies during game record run chase against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies women’s cricket team chase down 213 runs completed the highest successful run chase in the WT20Is against Australia at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Monday.

Hayley Mathews smacked 132 runs off 64 balls, helped by Stefanie Taylor’s 59 in 41 balls to complete the chase in 19.5 overs.

Australia women made 212/6 in the first innings on the back of Ellyse Perry’s 70 and Pheobe Litchfield’s record 52 off 19 balls.

West Indies surpassed England record of chasing 199 runs which it chased against India in 2018.

