Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka women's T20Is and ODIs?

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced that the limited-overs home series against India, beginning on Thursday, will be streamed live on the cricket board’s official YouTube channel and will be broadcast on Dialog 1.

However, there is still no clarity on whether the cricket fans in India will be able to watch the tournament live on television as the SLC claims that for overseas platforms, “discussions are still on”.

In the pre-match media interaction, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hinted that some last moment arrangements were being made for the series to be broadcast.

"As far I know, it is being broadcast live. I was informed today that there were some last-minute plans to ensure that it is broadcast," Harmanpreet said.

Since 2017, only two series involving India have not had full broadcast - the first being the India tour of South Africa in 2008, which was broadcast partially, followed by the India tour of Sri Lanka in 2018.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials, however, were not available for a comment on the issue at the time of publishing this story.

The T20I series will be played in Dambulla from Thursday, followed by the ODI series, a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, in Pallekele between July 1 to 7.