Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Scott Boland? The Australian pacer with record Test average

Boland’s inclusion in the playing XI comes in place of Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due to an injury, two days ahead of the final.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Scott Boland made his Test Debut in Ashes 2021-22.
FILE PHOTO: Scott Boland made his Test Debut in Ashes 2021-22. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Scott Boland made his Test Debut in Ashes 2021-22. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Scott Boland was confirmed as the third quick in the Australia lineup for the World Test Championship final against India starting on Wednesday at the Oval, England.  

Boland’s inclusion in the playing XI comes in place of Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due to an injury, two days ahead of the final.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 1 - LATEST UPDATES

According to captain Pat Cummins, Boland “offers something slightly different to Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc being a left hander is bit different.”  

The right arm pacer played against India in the first Test match at Nagpur earlier this year but remained wicketless.

Who is Scott Boland?  

Although he has been one of the veterans of Australia’s domestic cricket, Boland came into the limelight when he made his debut in the boxing day Test during the Ashes 2021-22 at his home ground – Melbourne Cricket Ground.

He became only the second male indigenous player to play for Australia after Jason Gillespie, and fourth overall in a list that includes women cricketers Faith Thomas and Ashleigh Gardner. Boland comes from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria.

On his debut, the Victorian claimed 6/7 – the seventh-best figures for an Australian on Test debut – and second-best bowling strike rate in a Test inning – 4.00.

He finished that series with 18 wickets and a bowling average of 9.55. In seven test matches so far, the 34-year-old has claimed 28 wickets at a staggering average of 13.42 – the lowest among any Test cricketer who has bowled at least 1000 balls since the 20 th century.  

Before making his Test debut, Boland had made his limited-overs debut in the 2015-16 season. He made his ODI and T20I debut against the same opposition – India – at Perth and Melbourne, respectively.

Format Matches Wickets Average Best Figures
Test 13 28 13.42 6/7
ODI 14 16 45.31 3/67
T20I 3 3 30 3/26

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

WTC /

Scott Boland /

WTC 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Toss soon; Rohit’s India Playing XI in focus vs Australia; Weather updates, Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Scott Boland? The Australian pacer with record Test average
    Team Sportstar
  3. Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo exits after first round loss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Who is Scott Boland? The Australian pacer with record Test average
    Team Sportstar
  2. Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Toss soon; Rohit’s India Playing XI in focus vs Australia; Weather updates, Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SL: Rashid returns as Afghanistan bat in series decider
    AFP
  5. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 1 at the Oval during India vs Australia match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Toss soon; Rohit’s India Playing XI in focus vs Australia; Weather updates, Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Scott Boland? The Australian pacer with record Test average
    Team Sportstar
  3. Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo exits after first round loss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment