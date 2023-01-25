Women’s Premier League WIPL 2023 live reactions: Teams announced, records broken, stats

The teams are out for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow are the five city franchises.
With great joy and pride, I welcome our women’s cricket team to the MI #OneFamily! This is a historic moment for Indian cricket, and we are delighted to be a part of it. India’s women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games! This new Women’s League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls. I’m sure our Women’s MI team will take the Mumbai Indians brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to a new level altogether. My heartiest congratulations to BCCI on this landmark announcement! It will pave the way for more and more young women to take up a professional sport. At Reliance, we remain committed to the glorious rise of women not just in cricket, but sport in general.
— Nita Ambani
Mumbai Indians welcome Women’s Premier League team
Here are the corporates who have won the rights to own them.
|S. No.
|Successful Bidder
|City
|Amount in INR
|1.
|Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd
|Ahmedabad
|1289 crores
|2.
|Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Mumbai
|912.99 crores
|3.
|Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Bengaluru
|901 crores
|4.
|JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd
|Delhi
|810 crores
|5.
|Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd
|Lucknow
|757 crores