Cricket

Women’s Premier League WIPL 2023 live reactions: Teams announced, records broken, stats

WIPL 2023: BCCI announces the successful bidders for Women’s Premier League with the combined bid valuation of 4669.99 crores.

Team Sportstar
25 January, 2023 15:48 IST
25 January, 2023 15:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Supernovas players celebrate with winning trophy of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

FILE PHOTO: Supernovas players celebrate with winning trophy of the Women’s T20 Challenge. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

WIPL 2023: BCCI announces the successful bidders for Women’s Premier League with the combined bid valuation of 4669.99 crores.

The teams are out for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow are the five city franchises.

Akash Chopra

Punjab Kings on WIPL

Cricket-Kabaddi connection!

Royal gladiator!

Adani group

JSW sports

Parth Jindal

Indiawin pvt ltd

With great joy and pride, I welcome our women’s cricket team to the MI #OneFamily! This is a historic moment for Indian cricket, and we are delighted to be a part of it. India’s women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games! This new Women’s League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls. I’m sure our Women’s MI team will take the Mumbai Indians brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to a new level altogether. My heartiest congratulations to BCCI on this landmark announcement! It will pave the way for more and more young women to take up a professional sport. At Reliance, we remain committed to the glorious rise of women not just in cricket, but sport in general.

—  Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians welcome Women’s Premier League team

Lisa Sthalekar

Landmark day for women’s cricket

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd

No Royal Pink in WIPL!

Adani registers highest bid

U-19 women’s team head coach - Nooshin AL Khadeer

Official annoucement from BCCI

Here are the corporates who have won the rights to own them.

S. No. Successful BidderCityAmount in INR
1.Adani Sportsline Pvt. LtdAhmedabad1289 crores
2.Indiawin Sports Pvt. LtdMumbai912.99 crores
3.Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. LtdBengaluru901 crores
4.JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. LtdDelhi 810 crores
5.Capri Global Holdings Pvt. LtdLucknow757 crores

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us