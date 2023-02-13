From U-19 World Cup glory to Women’s Premier League, Titas ‘honoured’ to be picked for WPL 2023

Titas Sadhu was watching the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on her smartphone on Monday evening while training at the Chinsurah Rajendra Smriti Sangha premises when Delhi Capitals got her on board for Rs 25 lakh.

The young fast bowler, who played a key role in guiding India to its maiden Women’s U-19 World Cup title glory, could not believe that she will be part of the inaugural edition of the WPL and share the dressing room with the stars like Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

“It’s a big honour to be part of the Delhi Capitals and I hope to learn a lot from the senior cricketers and improve my game further,” Sadhu told Sportstar.

While most of her U-19 team-mates went unsold, Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra and Yashasri attracted the franchises.

But for Sadhu, the target is to make the most of the opportunity that comes her way. “I am looking at it as a learning ground and pick the brains of so many senior cricketers and learn how they handle pressure situations. This is a huge opportunity for me and I am looking forward to it,” she said.

While she did not get a chance to speak to her U-19 teammates yet, Sadhu wants to utilise the next few days in training. “I won’t do anything new and just rely on the process. Being in the groove is important and I will focus on that,” she said.

Despite playing at the senior Bengal team for a while, her biggest moment of glory came on Sunday, when she had match-winning figures of 4-0-6-2 as India bowled out England for 68 on way to winning the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, a fortnight ago.

And now, as a new opportunity beckons, Sadhu wants to make it count.