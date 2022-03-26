Women's World Cup 2022: Australia's Perry could play as batter only in semifinal - coach

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry could play as a batter only in its Women's World Cup semifinal next week if she fails to fully recover from a back injury, coach Matthew Mott said on Saturday.

Perry, who is a key player of the Australian team, was off the field for most of its group stage win over South Africa on Tuesday after suffering a back spasm. She also missed Friday's win over Bangladesh.

Australia finished the group stage on top with an unbeaten record and will play semifinals on either Wednesday or Thursday, with its opponents yet to be decided.

"She'll have to get through a battery of tests, with this return-to-play protocol that she'll have to meet, she'll have to meet some certain criteria and be able to perform close to her best," Mott said.

"It wouldn't be ideal, but she would definitely be considered as a batter alone. It does throw up different selection conundrums.

"... But all things considered, it's looking quite positive – she'd had a really good break, we've been quite conservative in her management, so we're confident with the extra couple of days that gives her time to be ready."

Australia has won the 50-over Women's World Cup a record six times.