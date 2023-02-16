When the women’s Hundred got underway a couple of years ago, not many were convinced how the new league would pan out. But it not only added a new dimension to women’s cricket, but also opened a new window of opportunity for players and the coaches.

Jonathan Batty, who guided Oval Invincibles to title win in 2021 and 2022, believes that the tournament ‘revolutionised women’s cricket in the UK’.

A former wicketkeeper-batter at Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and Surrey, Batty has also been the head coach at Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League, besides working with Surrey women’s team.

Keeping his impressive track record in mind, Batty was roped in by Delhi Capitals as its head coach for the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

During the maiden auction in Mumbai earlier this week, Batty used his experience and ensured that Delhi Capitals roped in some of the big names - including the legendary Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

And in an exclusive interview with Sportstar, soon after the auction got over at the Jio World Convention Centre, Batty indicated that Australian skipper Lanning is certainly ‘one of the candidates’ who are in the contention to lead the Capitals in the inaugural edition of the WIPL, which begins in Mumbai from March 4.

Q How satisfied are you with the way the auction panned out for Delhi Capitals? We are really happy. I think we have done some really good business. We had our plans for the day - some came through, some did not - but I am really happy with the squad we have put together. Q There was not much time ahead of the auction. How did you put the house in order in such a short time? What was the strategy? I flew down to Mumbai on Saturday morning, so we spent two full days - nine to ten hours a day working through different players. We tried to collate thoughts on different players and worked on our strategy for the auction. We got a great backroom team; obviously, these guys have worked in a lot of auctions as well, so they were guiding us on strategies. We, obviously, were imparting the cricket knowledge and on the international players. The domestic coaches were sharing inputs on domestic players, and obviously, you bring those thoughts all together. Then we went to the auction and did the best we could. Q You have been part of The Hundred, Women’s Big Bash League, so when you came into the WPL auction, what was the idea behind picking Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and the legendary Meg Lanning? Was the decision taken keeping the leadership role in mind? If you look at Meg Lanning as a player, she’s one of the best if not the greatest women’s cricketer of all times. She’s been the Australian captain now for a long period. Clearly she’s a huge leadership candidate. We have got Shafali Verma, who’s been identified as one of the future leaders of Indian cricket. What a great opportunity it is for her to learn from a superstar like Meg Lanning. We know Jemi has got leadership credentials. Jess Jonassen captains in the WBBL for Brisbane Heat. So, we’ve got lots of leadership within that team. Marizanne Kapp will lead the seam bowling attack. We’ve got huge amounts of depth in knowledge, experience. We have got some great young players as well like Alex Capsey and Shafali. Over the next two or three years, they could become two of the greatest players in the world at that time. So, we are really happy with that balance.