England vs South Africa Dream 11 prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: ENG-W vs SA-W predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

England will take on host South Africa in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the semifinal played between England and South Africa.

PREDICTED XI

⦿ England Women: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Glenn Team Composition: ENG 7:4 SA Credits Left: 7.0