Eight teams confirmed to get automatic qualification for 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the eight teams that have earned automatic qualification into the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in Bangladesh.

The remaining two spots in the ten-team tournament will be decided through a global qualifier.

The governing body of international cricket, ICC, took the decision after the conclusion of the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup where Australia won its record sixth title in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa earned direct qualification as the top three teams of Group 1 in the league stage while England, India and the West Indies made it to the finals from Group 2.

Bangladesh qualified as the host, while Pakistan earned a spot by virtue of being the next highest-ranked team in the Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of 27 February 2023.

The global qualifiers will be held in early 2024 for which the dates and venues are yet to be decided.

Sri Lanka and Ireland, who played the T20 World Cup in South Africa, failed to earn direct qualification to qualifiers.