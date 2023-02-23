India vs Australia head-to-head record, Women’s T20 World Cup: IND-W vs AUS-W most runs, wickets, overall stats

India and Australia will square off in the much-anticipated first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

India will have odds stacked against it when it takes on the top-ranked Australia.

The Women in Blue do not hold an enviable record against the Aussies in the format, having won only seven times in 30 meetings. India’s last win over Australia came in December 2022 during the five-match T20 series in India.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS

Matches played: 30 India Women won: 7 Australia Women won: 22 No result: 1 Last result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (Brabourne; December 2022) Last five results: AUS-W won: 4; IND-W won: 1

The India-Australia contesr is yet to witness a centurion. Ashleigh Gardner came close when she struck a 57-ball 93 in Melbourne while Smriti Mandhana’s 83 off 55 is the highest for India. Jhulan Goswami and Jess Jonassen are the only bowlers to pick five-fors in T20Is between India and Australia.

IND-W vs AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS IND-W (highest score) vs AUS-W: 187/5 (20) - India won in super over (DY Patil; December 2022) IND-W (lowest score) vs AUS-W: 62 (18.2) - India lost by eight wickets (Billericay; June 2011) AUS-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 196/4 (20) - Australia won by 54 runs (Brabourne; December 2022) AUS-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 89 (18.5) - Australia lost by eight wickets (Vizag; March 2012) IND-W (highest individual score) vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana 83 (55) (Providence; November 2018) IND-W (best bowling figures) vs AUS-W: Jhulan Goswami 5/11 (3.5) (Vizag; March 2012) AUS-W (highest individual score) vs IND-W: Ashleigh Gardner 93 (57) (Melbourne; February 2020) AUS-W (best bowling figures) vs IND-W: Jess Jonassen 5/12 (4) (Melbourne; February 2020)

Australia and India have faced off five times in T20 World Cups since 2009. Australia has better head-to-head numbers against India on the biggest stage too.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 5 India Women won: 2 Australia Women won: 3 Last result: India Women lost by 85 runs (Melbourne; March 2020) Last five results: IND-W won: 2; AUS-W won: 3 Leading run-getters in World Cup: Alyssa Healy 147 runs for Australia; Smriti Mandhana 104 runs Leading wicket-takers in World Cup: Jess Jonassen 6 wickets for Australia; Poonam Yadav 7 wickets for India

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, captain and vice-captain, respectively, are among the top run-getters in T20Is between India and Australia.

Among active cricketers, Deepti Sharma (IND) leads the race for most wickets by an Indian against Australia in T20Is.

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Beth Mooney (AUS) 21 763 47.68 126.74 89* Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 29 728 28.00 109.14 65 Smriti Mandhana (IND) 21 623 31.15 131.15 83 Meg Lanning (AUS) 21 508 29.88 104.52 49 Alyssa Healy (AUS) 25 464 24.42 141.89 90

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS