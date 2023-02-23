India vs Australia head-to-head record, Women’s T20 World Cup: IND-W vs AUS-W most runs, wickets, overall stats

India and Australia will square off in the much-anticipated first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.
India will have odds stacked against it when it takes on the top-ranked Australia.
The Women in Blue do not hold an enviable record against the Aussies in the format, having won only seven times in 30 meetings. India’s last win over Australia came in December 2022 during the five-match T20 series in India.
IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
The India-Australia contesr is yet to witness a centurion. Ashleigh Gardner came close when she struck a 57-ball 93 in Melbourne while Smriti Mandhana’s 83 off 55 is the highest for India. Jhulan Goswami and Jess Jonassen are the only bowlers to pick five-fors in T20Is between India and Australia.
Australia and India have faced off five times in T20 World Cups since 2009. Australia has better head-to-head numbers against India on the biggest stage too.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, captain and vice-captain, respectively, are among the top run-getters in T20Is between India and Australia.
Among active cricketers, Deepti Sharma (IND) leads the race for most wickets by an Indian against Australia in T20Is.
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Beth Mooney (AUS)
|21
|763
|47.68
|126.74
|89*
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
|29
|728
|28.00
|109.14
|65
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|21
|623
|31.15
|131.15
|83
|Meg Lanning (AUS)
|21
|508
|29.88
|104.52
|49
|Alyssa Healy (AUS)
|25
|464
|24.42
|141.89
|90
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|25
|24
|5.43
|15.20
|4/12
|Jess Jonassen (AUS)
|18
|21
|5.61
|13.76
|5/12
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|18
|21
|7.32
|21.33
|2/24
|Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
|18
|19
|6.83
|18.94
|3/16
|Megan Schutt (AUS)
|15
|18
|7.53
|24.77
|4/18