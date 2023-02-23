India faces Australia in the first semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday,

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s IND vs AUS T20 World Cup match.

IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played on Thursday, February 23.

Where is India vs Austalia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match happening?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

What time will the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will begin?

The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 23.