Women's Cricket

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: When and where to watch IND vs AUS today

IND vs AUS semifinal, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as India faces Australia in Cape Town on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
23 February, 2023 10:24 IST
23 February, 2023 10:24 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur’s India faces Meg Lanning’s Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India faces Meg Lanning’s Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

IND vs AUS semifinal, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as India faces Australia in Cape Town on Thursday.

India faces Australia in the first semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday,

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s IND vs AUS T20 World Cup match.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia head-to-head record, Women’s T20 World Cup: IND-W vs AUS-W most runs, wickets, overall stats

IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info
When is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played on Thursday, February 23.
Where is India vs Austalia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match happening?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?
The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will begin?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 23.

Teams:

  • ⦿India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
  • ⦿Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us