India vs Ireland, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE today

IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as India faces Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday.

Team Sportstar
20 February, 2023 12:54 IST
India’s Richa Ghosh in action.

India’s Richa Ghosh in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India can secure a semifinal berth with victory over an Ireland outfit determined to pick up its first win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron

Match starts 6.30 IST.

IND vs IRE Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, February 20.
Where is India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match happening?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Saint George’s Park in Gqeberha.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin?
The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 20.

