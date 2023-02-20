India can secure a semifinal berth with victory over an Ireland outfit determined to pick up its first win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.
Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match.
Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron
Match starts 6.30 IST.
IND vs IRE Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info
