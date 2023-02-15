Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and West Indies from Newlands in Cape Town.
Vastrakar continues. Shafali misfield at mid-on and allows Campbelle to scamper for a second. Another misfield, this at at deep backward point and Taylor steals a second.
FOUR! Campbelle gets the first boundary of the innings as Thakur darts in a short one, which is pulled away to the square-leg fence. A quick single to end the over.
Wicket! Pooja Vastraka strikes first ball. Good length outside off and Matthews goes for a cut but gets an outside edge to the ‘keeper. Shemaine Campbelle is the new batter in. A wicket maiden for Vastrakar!
Renuka Singh Thakur will start the proceedings with the ball. She starts off with a wide outside-leg as the ball tails in to Hayley Matthews from an off-stump line. Four runs from the first over, and just two coming off the bat. Matthews gets a couple of singles and Stafanie Taylor is yet to get off the mark.
Done with the anthems. Team India is in a huddle and the Women in Blue will be buoyed by the return of opener Smriti Mandhana. But for now, they will hope for an inspired bowling performance.
Time for the anthems. India’s is first up.
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya are back in the Playing XI, replacing Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol.
Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.
Karishma Ramharack is in for Zaida James for West Indies.
West Indies win the toss and elects to bat.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.
Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in its second Women’s T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.
The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.
Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who is coming off a big loss against England.
The Indian bowlers were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal in the back end of the innings, allowing Pakistan to score 91 runs in the second half of their innings.
They will be keen to give a better account of themselves. With tougher oppositions expected as the tournament progresses, the Indian bowlers couldn’t have asked for a better opponent than a familiar West Indies side, whom India beat twice in the recent tri-series.
If India want to win the title, the batting department too has to pull up its socks.
It if wasn’t for young Richa Ghosh’s three boundaries on the trot in the 18th over, India would have been unable to cross the line.
The big-hitting Shafali Verma, fresh from leading India to the inaugural U-19 World Cup title, didn’t look her imperious best against Pakistan. She struggled to get the big shots.
Opening the innings in the absence of Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia struggled for rhythm while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too perished without making an impact.
India will breathe a sigh of relief that Jemimah Rodrigues, a proven match-winner, hit form after an underwhelming run as she anchored the innings but the middle-order batter will have to manage her strike rate better and go for the big shots.
The addition of Mandhana, a vital cog in this Indian team’s scheme of things, will not doubt bolster the batting.
West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to register its first win in the tournament after being thrashed by England in its opener.
The Hayley Matthews-led side is enduring a wretched run, having lost 14 matches on the trot.
It will once again turn to skipper Matthews who has oodles of experience. The skipper is no stranger to delivering on the big stage.
However, the skipper needs the others to step up, especially the experienced Stefanie Taylor, who has returned from a back injury.
It will be a crucial fixture for West Indies as a loss would knock the former champions out of the semi-final contention.