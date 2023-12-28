IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Litchfield compares Perry’s innings to Maxwell knock against Afghanistan

Ellyse Perry and Jemimah Rodrigues both struggled with physical difficulties during the course of the first ODI between India and Australia.

Player of the match Phoebe Litchfield underlined the importance of Perry’s 72-ball 75 to the side’s comfortable win.

“She had a cramp in her calf and it was pretty funny. I sort of had flashbacks to Glenn Maxwell’s innings but she just was pretty much cramping and struggling. But I think she cramped and then hit a six down the ground. So that’s Ellyse Perry for you,” Litchfield said.

“She got into the game a bit more after she started cramping because she realised she won’t be there for too long from that point,” she added.

India fielding coach Munish Bali revealed that Jemimah was struggling with hydration issues and lauded her for her fighting half century.

“Our message to her was just to bat as long as she can. Jemi is the heart of our team and she was struggling in the heat. But she still went on,” he said after the game.

“She is a gem of a person. She is keeps the team together and we missed her on the field today, because her energy rubs off on others on the field. She encourages those around her and the fielding atmosphere is different when she’s around,” he added.

Bali said the side needs to be fresh for the next fixture to find a way to get back in the series.

“The team will work towards recovery. We want to press control+alt+delete on this game and focus on what comes next,” he said.