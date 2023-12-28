MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

Yash Dhull has been named captain with Ayush Badoni as his deputy as Delhi announced a 26-member squad for the opening two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy tournament beginning on January 5.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 21:53 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Delhi’s Yash Dhull in action.
Delhi’s Yash Dhull in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Delhi's Yash Dhull in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Young Yash Dhull has once again being named captain with Ayush Badoni as his deputy as Delhi on Thursday announced a 26-member squad for the opening two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament beginning on January 5.

The 21-year-old Dhull, who had captained India to the U19 World Cup title in 2022 in the West Indies, was the skipper of the Delhi team in the last edition as well.

Delhi will take on Puducherry (Jan 5-8) and Jammu & Kashmir (Jan 12-15) in the first two games at the Arun Jaitley stadium and Hostel Ground JKCA respectively.

READ | SA vs IND, First Test: Elgar, Burger shine as South Africa humbles India

Other prominent young names in the Delhi team include Vaibhav Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jitesh Singh, Shivam Tripathi and Sahil Malhotra.

The squad also comprises India internationals Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the last edition, Delhi, a seven-time winner, had failed to make it to the knockout stage after finishing sixth in Group B. The team last won the prestigious title in 2007-08.

Delhi has been clubbed in Group D alongside Puducherry, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Odisha.

