India Women will take on South Africa Women in the first match of the T20I tri-series, which also involves West Indies, at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.
Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?
The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live online in India?
The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app.
At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match start in India?
The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be played?
The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Thursday, January 19.
At what time is the toss for IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match in India?
The toss for the tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST.
Where will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be held?
The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at Buffalo Park in East London.