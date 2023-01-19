India Women will take on South Africa Women in the first match of the T20I tri-series, which also involves West Indies, at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live online in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app.

At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match start in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be played?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Thursday, January 19.

At what time is the toss for IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match in India?

The toss for the tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be held?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at Buffalo Park in East London.