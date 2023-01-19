Women's Cricket

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India Women vs South Africa T20 Tri-Series 2023?

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 15:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: India Women will take on host South Africa in the first-match of the tri-series on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: India Women will take on host South Africa in the first-match of the tri-series on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India Women will take on South Africa Women in the first match of the T20I tri-series, which also involves West Indies, at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live online in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app.

At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match start in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be played?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Thursday, January 19.

At what time is the toss for IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match in India?

The toss for the tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be held?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at Buffalo Park in East London.

THE SQUADS
India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.
South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

