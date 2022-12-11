Taking lessons from its humiliating defeat in the series opener, India did everything possible at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. It opted to bowl after winning the toss in the second women’s T20I against Australia; rode on Smriti Mandhana’s 79 (49b, 9x4, 4x6); and bounced back in the series by defeating Australia in Super Over.

With more than 47,000 spectators attending the fixture, there was no dearth of cheers and support for the home side, and Smriti Mandhana guided India to 20-1 in the Super Over, hitting debutant Heather Graham for a four and a six. And featuring in their first-ever Super Over, India did not lose the plot and Renuka Singh Thakur held her nerves to restrict Australia to 16-1.

After Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath guided Australia to 187-1 in 20 overs, India knew that it would require an aggressive approach to chase down a mammoth total, and right from the beginning, the Women in Blue showed intent.

Smriti started off perfectly, hitting Kim Garth for three fours in her first over and went on to forge an opening partnership of 76 with Shafali Verma. While Shafali initially took time to settle in, Smriti accelerated the score with a flurry of boundaries and in the fifth over, being bowled by Ellyse Perry, Shafali, too, joined in, with two consecutive boundaries before Megan Schutt dropped at deeper cover.

Making the most of the reprieve, the openers guided India to 74-0 in eight overs, before Shafali was caught by Tahlia McGrath off Alana King’s length ball around off.

The momentum lost, India soon lost its second wicket as Jemimah Rodrigies once again failed to get going and was trapped leg before by Graham.

Two wickets down for 81, India needed to regroup and with Smriti being joined in by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India took charge of the chase. The India captain started off with a boundary and a six off Ash Gardner, while Smriti ensured that there was no slip-up.

In the 13th over, bowled by King, Smriti hit a six and then followed it up with a boundary to reach yet another half-century. India was just 46 runs away from win when Graham broke the partnership, with Harmanpreet trying to slog sweep but eventually offering a catch to Beth Mooney.

To add to India’s woes, Sutherland cleaned up Smriti in the next over as things got tricky for India with 32 needed from 18 deliveries. However, Richa Ghosh stepped up and hammered three quick sixes to put the pressure back on the Australian team.

India needed 14 runs in the final over and with Richa and Devika Vaidya around, the equations changed quickly and it went down to the wire with five needed from one ball. Devika, returning to the Indian T20I set up after eight years, backed herself and hit a four off Schutt to take the game to the Super Over.

However, things did not look bright for India earlier in the evening as Mooney (82 not out off 54) and McGrath (70 not out off 51) forged an unbeaten 158-run stand off 99 balls for their second successive 100-plus stand. They shattered records as this partnership was highest-ever for Australia for any wicket in Women’s T20s.

Barring Deepti Sharma, none of the bowlers could make an impact and despite captain Alyssa Healy (25 off 15) being caught early on, Mooney and McGrath took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

When Healy was at the crease, Mooney started off slowly, but upped her tempo when McGrath walked in. They found the gaps to precision and hammered boundaries at will, and scored 53 runs off the last five overs. But in the end, those efforts went in vain, as India bounced back perfectly and managed to level the series at 1-1.