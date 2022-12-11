IND vs AUS: Beth Mooney becomes fastest woman to reach 2000 T20I runs

Australia opener Beth Mooney became the fastest woman to reach 2000 T20I runs during the second T20I against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mooney reached the feat with a single in her 67th T20I innings. Mooney, the world no. 1 T20I batter, eclipsed former West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor who had crossed the mark in her 68th innings.

Mooney made her T20I debut against India in 2016 and has racked up runs at an average close to 40 and a 120-plus strike rate. The 28-year-old has 16 fifty-plus scores in T20Is - the second-most among Australians, only behind Meg Lanning.

Mooney had crossed 1000 T20I runs in 2020 in 39 innings - the second-fastest Australian behind Lanning. She is also one of six women to have two T20I centuries.

Mooney has been part of two title-winning T20 World Cups with Australia in 2018 and 2020. She was also the leading run-scorer of the 2020 edition (259 runs) and was named the Player of the Tournament following her match-winning 78 not out in the final against India.

The left-handed batter helped Australia take a 1-0 lead in the series with an unbeaten 89 on Friday.

Fastest women to 2000 T20I runs