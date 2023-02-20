Women’s T20 World Cup: India qualifies for third consecutive semifinal, set to face Australia in last four

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for the semifinal of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup after it pipped Ireland by five runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in Gqeberha on Monday.

After opting to bat first in a must-win clash, India posted 155 for six on the back of opener Smriti Mandhana’s 56-ball 87.

Ireland got its chase off to a horrendous start with opener Amy Hunter falling run out on the first delivery of the chase. Seamer Renuka Thakur then added another wicket in the over as she dismissed Orla Prendergast for a duck. However, a quick partnership between Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany propelled Ireland to 54 for two in 8.2 overs before rain stopped play. Ireland fell just short of the DLS-par score as India scraped through with two points to seal a semifinal spot with six points from four matches, behind England from Group 2.

This is the third consecutive time that India has reached the last four under Harmanpreet’s leadership. Having taken over the reins from Mithali Raj before the 2018 edition, Harmanpreet led India to the semifinal where it fell before England.

India then finished runner-up in the 2020 edition held in Australia where the host defeated the Women in Blue by a whopping 85-run margin. Australia, the five-time champion, vying for a third consecutive title, has only been beaten by India (twice) in the last three editions.

India has only lost one of its 12 league stage matches in the last three editions - a 11-run defeat to England in this edition.

India, which has also reached the semifinals in 2009 and 2010, will face Australia in the semifinal on Thursday in Cape Town.