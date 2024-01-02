MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia

Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield registered a mammoth opening partnership, the highest against India, of 189 runs in 173 balls giving their team the perfect start to the innings.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 17:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) | Photo Credit: RAFIQ MAQBOOL
infoIcon

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) | Photo Credit: RAFIQ MAQBOOL

India conceded 338 runs in the first innings -- the highest it has conceded in an ODI -- against Australia in the third ODI between the two sides in Wankhede on Tuesday.

Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield registered a mammoth opening partnership, the highest against India, of 189 runs in 173 balls giving their team the perfect start to the innings.

Litchfield also completed her 3rd consecutive fifty and went on to score a century, having amassed 119 off of 125 deliveries.

Shreyanka Patil picked up three wickets in just her second ODI for India but the Aussie batters pressed on at the death to put up the mammoth score.

Alana King scored a 14-ball 26 and Annabel Sutherland scored a 21-ball 23 after Litchfield’s dismissal to take the score to 338.

