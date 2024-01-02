MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs

The duo broke the record set by Alex Blackwell and Shelley Nitschke, when they put up a stand of 140 in Canberra in 2008.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 15:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alyssa Healy of Australia and Phoebe Litchfield of Australia in action during the 3rd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Alyssa Healy of Australia and Phoebe Litchfield of Australia in action during the 3rd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Alyssa Healy of Australia and Phoebe Litchfield of Australia in action during the 3rd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Australian opening batters Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield registered the highest opening partnership for Australia Women against India Women during the 3rd One Day International (ODI) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The duo amassed 189 runs in 173 deliveries and broke the record set by Alex Blackwell and Shelley Nitschke, when they put up a stand of 140 in Canberra in 2008.

AUS-W Highest Opening Partnerships vs IND-W

Batters Runs Venue Year
Healy and Litchfield 189 Mumbai 2024
Bolton and Lanning 138 Hobart 2016
Haynes and Healy 126 Mackay 2021
Haynes and Healy 121 Auckland 2022

Related Topics

India women /

Australia Women /

Alyssa Healy /

Phoebe Litchfield

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (24/0 in 3.0 over); 339 is the mammoth target set by AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (24/0 in 3.0 over); 339 is the mammoth target set by AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (24/0 in 3.0 over); 339 is the mammoth target set by AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment