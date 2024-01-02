IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs

Australian opening batters Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield registered the highest opening partnership for Australia Women against India Women during the 3rd One Day International (ODI) in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The duo amassed 189 runs in 173 deliveries and broke the record set by Alex Blackwell and Shelley Nitschke, when they put up a stand of 140 in Canberra in 2008.
AUS-W Highest Opening Partnerships vs IND-W
|Batters
|Runs
|Venue
|Year
|Healy and Litchfield
|189
|Mumbai
|2024
|Bolton and Lanning
|138
|Hobart
|2016
|Haynes and Healy
|126
|Mackay
|2021
|Haynes and Healy
|121
|Auckland
|2022
