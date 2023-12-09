India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: ENG-W wins toss, elects to bowl first; Titas Sadhu comes in for IND-W

- December 09, 2023 18:39Teams
India - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque
England - Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
- December 09, 2023 18:33Harmanpreet Kaur after the toss
We were looking to bowl as well but everyone was ok with whatever. Only thing about bowling second was about dew but it wasn’t there in the last game so we are okay with batting first. We had a very positive meeting the other day, we understood our field placements and the areas we need to bowl better.
- December 09, 2023 18:33Heather Knight after the toss
We’re going to have a bowl, generally as a side we prefer chasing. Brilliant start from the batting group, really pleased with the way we went about it. Couple of things we could’ve sharpened up with the ball. Charlie Dean comes in for Mahika Gaur.
- December 09, 2023 18:31Toss Update
England wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
- December 09, 2023 18:02THE SQUADS
INDIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
ENGLAND
Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt.
- December 09, 2023 17:34Live Streaming Info
Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?
The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels.
Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live?
The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- December 09, 2023 17:24Preview
The women’s cricket fraternity will have its eyes fixed on the proceedings at a suburban hotel in the Maximum City, with the Women’s Premier League player auction. But for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., more than the proceedings at the auction enclosure, the focus will be at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.
Trailing the three-match T20I series after Wednesday’s loss in the opening fixture, India will be eager to keep the series alive going into Sunday’s decider and keep its quest of winning its first bilateral series against England in the shortest format.ALSO READ
