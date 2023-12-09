MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: ENG-W wins toss, elects to bowl first; Titas Sadhu comes in for IND-W

IND-W vs ENG -W: Follow for all live updates from the second women’s T20 between India and England happening at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 18:47 IST

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI, 08/12/2023: India’s Smriti Mandhana during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
MUMBAI, 08/12/2023: India’s Smriti Mandhana during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

MUMBAI, 08/12/2023: India’s Smriti Mandhana during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second women’s T20 between India and England happening at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. 

  • December 09, 2023 18:39
    Teams

    India - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

    England - Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

  • December 09, 2023 18:33
    Harmanpreet Kaur after the toss

    We were looking to bowl as well but everyone was ok with whatever. Only thing about bowling second was about dew but it wasn’t there in the last game so we are okay with batting first. We had a very positive meeting the other day, we understood our field placements and the areas we need to bowl better.

  • December 09, 2023 18:33
    Heather Knight after the toss

    We’re going to have a bowl, generally as a side we prefer chasing. Brilliant start from the batting group, really pleased with the way we went about it. Couple of things we could’ve sharpened up with the ball. Charlie Dean comes in for Mahika Gaur.

  • December 09, 2023 18:31
    Toss Update

    England wins the toss and elects to bowl first. 

  • December 09, 2023 18:02
    THE SQUADS

    INDIA

    Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

    ENGLAND

    Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt.

  • December 09, 2023 17:53
    Mithali Raj believes that it would be a boost for women’s cricket if WPL is held across multiple venues
  • December 09, 2023 17:48
    WPL Live Updates

    WPL Auction LIVE 2024 Updates: Sutherland, Kashvee get 2.00 cr; Ismail to Mumbai; Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold as accelerated round awaits - Women’s Premier League updates

    WPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Follow all the live updates and action from the Women’s Premier League Season 2 auction, happening in Mumbai on Saturday.

  • December 09, 2023 17:34
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?

    The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. 

    Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live?

    The second T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • December 09, 2023 17:24
    Preview

    The women’s cricket fraternity will have its eyes fixed on the proceedings at a suburban hotel in the Maximum City, with the Women’s Premier League player auction. But for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., more than the proceedings at the auction enclosure, the focus will be at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

    Trailing the three-match T20I series after Wednesday’s loss in the opening fixture, India will be eager to keep the series alive going into Sunday’s decider and keep its quest of winning its first bilateral series against England in the shortest format.

    ALSO READ

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: ENG-W wins toss, elects to bowl first; Titas Sadhu comes in for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, EBFC v PFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates and preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF Guwahati Masters: Ashwini and Tanisha steal the show; Malvika loses in singles semifinals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s cricket will get huge boost if WPL 2024 is held in multiple venues: Mithali Raj
    Shayan Acharya
  3. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: ENG-W wins toss, elects to bowl first; Titas Sadhu comes in for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England 2nd Women’s T20 Live Score: ENG-W wins toss, elects to bowl first; Titas Sadhu comes in for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, EBFC v PFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates and preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF Guwahati Masters: Ashwini and Tanisha steal the show; Malvika loses in singles semifinals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment