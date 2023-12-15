MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets

Deepti smashed a 113-ball 67 with the bat to help India post a mammoth 429 runs in the first innings and starred with the ball to bundle England out for 136.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 13:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepti Sharma of India in action.
Deepti Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Deepti Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

All-rounder Deepti Sharma became only the second Indian to pick five wickets and score a fifty in a Test in the ongoing one-off match against England at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs England, Women’s Test, Day 2

India managed to post a mammoth 429 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first, thanks to fifties from four batters, including a 113-ball 67 from Deepti. The women in blue continued to dominate the proceedings and bundled out England for a meager 136, thanks to Deepti’s exceptional 5/7.

The only other instance where an Indian player achieved this feat was way back in 1985, when Shubangi Kulkarni scored 79 with the bat and picked 6/99 in a drawn match against New Zealand.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Deepti Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shubha Satheesh shows promise on Test debut, but will the talent get enough opportunities?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 136 all out; Deepti picks five, India decides against follow-on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Podcast: Is Max Verstappen even human? F1 becomes one horse race, MotoGP provides thrills - Motorsport 2023 rewind
    S. Dipak Ragav,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W: India registers highest run-rate in a women’s Test innings, breaks England’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shubha Satheesh shows promise on Test debut, but will the talent get enough opportunities?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Trisha Poojitha determined to be a consistent performer for Gujarat Giants after WPL auction surprise
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shubha Satheesh shows promise on Test debut, but will the talent get enough opportunities?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 136 all out; Deepti picks five, India decides against follow-on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Podcast: Is Max Verstappen even human? F1 becomes one horse race, MotoGP provides thrills - Motorsport 2023 rewind
    S. Dipak Ragav,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment