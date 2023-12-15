IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets

All-rounder Deepti Sharma became only the second Indian to pick five wickets and score a fifty in a Test in the ongoing one-off match against England at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India managed to post a mammoth 429 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first, thanks to fifties from four batters, including a 113-ball 67 from Deepti. The women in blue continued to dominate the proceedings and bundled out England for a meager 136, thanks to Deepti’s exceptional 5/7.

The only other instance where an Indian player achieved this feat was way back in 1985, when Shubangi Kulkarni scored 79 with the bat and picked 6/99 in a drawn match against New Zealand.

