India vs England Women LIVE Score, Test Day 2: Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont help ENG reach 67/2 at lunch; IND makes 428

- December 15, 2023 11:33ENG 67/2 in 16 overs
Vastrakar continues. Drama off the first delivery! Beaumont tries to go after a wide delivery but it takes an outside edge and the catch was completed at second slip. The umpires were unsure about the legitimacy of the situation and left the decision for the third umpire. Beaumont survives as the ball hit the ground before Deepti caught it at slips. Just two from the over and it’s time for lunch. An eventful session, that saw 85 runs and five wickets, comes to an end as the game continues to be evenly poised
- December 15, 2023 11:29ENG 65/2 in 15 overs
Gayakwad with a flighted delivery and Sciver-Brunt fails to read it, it was in the air for a while but manages to skip past Renuka at mid-off and runs away towards the boundary!
- December 15, 2023 11:23ENG 57/2 in 14 overs
Vastrakar starts off with two dots. Three runs came from that over
- December 15, 2023 11:19ENG 54/2 in 13 overs
Gayakwad bowls one quicker through the air, Sciver-Brunt anticipates it and slaps it through extra covers for a FOUR!
- December 15, 2023 11:14ENG 49/2 in 12 overs
Vastrakar to continue. Sciver-Brunt latches on to a short one from Vastrakar and puts it away for a FOUR over the point region. Another DRS taken by Harmanpreet, this time it is for Beaumont who’s trapped leg before from an inswinger. However, the decision is upheld as the impact is umpire’s call
Our correspondent Lavanya, who’s at the stadium, says Shubha was seen with splint on one of her fingers and the official word is that the batter went for X-ray and is waiting for the reports
- December 15, 2023 11:08ENG 44/2 in 11 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack, replaces Renuka. Starts off with a dot. Meanwhile, debutant Shubha Satheesh is forced to sit on the sidelines and looks like she has tapes on her hands. Hope it’s nothing serious
- December 15, 2023 11:05ENG 42/2 in 10 overs
Vastrakar continues from the other end. And that’s a maiden
- December 15, 2023 10:584ENG 42/2 in 9 overs
Renuka to continue. Down the legisde, Beaumont plays a pick up shot, clears the infield but there’s a backward square leg, just one. Renuka offers width outside off, Sciver-Brunt drives through the line and finds the gap on the covers to get a FOUR. Make it two in two, in the slot and Sciver-Brunt opens the face of the bat and slaps it on the off side towards the boundary ropes. 10 from that over
- December 15, 2023 10:52WENG 32/2 in 8 overs - Vastrakar dismisses Knight
Pooja Vastrakar is into the attack, replaces Rana. Knight welcomes her with a FOUR! Vastrakar pitched it up and Knight freed her legs and drove it through covers. AND VASTRAKAR STRIKES BACK! Traps Knight leg before and the umpire gives it. Knight opts for a DRS. Impact umpires call but the ball was in trajectory of the stumps, OUT! Nat Sciver-Brunt is in at four. Vastrakar straightens it for Sciver-Brunt and she drives it straight for a FOUR along the ground
- December 15, 2023 10:46ENG 24/1 in 7 overs
Knight gets deceived for pace for pace and takes one on her pads, huge shouts for LBW from Renuka and Yastika behind the stumps but the umpire thinks otherwise. Beaumont tries to defend one on the front foot and it looks like pad and bat, Harmanpreet decides to go for DRS immediately, another breakthrough on the cards? NO, ball tracker shows the impact was way outside the off-stump and India has lost a review! Drifted down the legside and the ball misses both the batter and the keeper and runs away for four-byes!
- December 15, 2023 10:44ENG 19/1 in 6 overs
Rana to continue. Knight flicks a delivery that was tossed up and collects a couple of runs. Three runs came from that over
- December 15, 2023 10:40ENG 16/1 in 5 overs
Renuka continues to keep asking questions, bringing the ball into both the batters. She concedes just a single off her over
- December 15, 2023 10:36ENG 15/1 in 4 overs
Rana bowls a tidy one, gives away just a run
- December 15, 2023 10:27WENG 14/1 in 3 overs
Renuka overpitches and Dunkley plays a crisp on-drive past silly mid-on for FOUR. What was that? Dunkley survives a fiery yorker by getting an inside-edge of the toe of her blade. Ends up as a French cut that rushes to the fine-leg fence for FOUR. Harmanpreet asks Yastika to stand up to the stumps. Renuka to Dunkley, OUT! A seed from Renuka to take the top of off! Fuller and quicker, Renuka seams this in sharply from the deck and the ball zips past the gap between bat-pad to hit the stumps. Maiden Test wicket for Renuka as captain Heather Knight walks in at 3. Streaky start for Knight as she flicks Renuka just past the square-leg fielder for a single.
Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 11 (10b 2x4)
- December 15, 2023 10:24ENG 5/0 in 2 overs
Sneh Rana with the new ball. So it’s spin straightaway from one end. Dunkley opens her account with a paddle for two runs. Sneh fires one in flat and Dunkley manages to bring her bat down in time fend it off. Close! A single to follow as Dunkley dabs the ball towards cover.
- December 15, 2023 10:20ENG 2/0 in 1 over
Renuka starts with a dipping fuller delivery that Beaumont digs out. Stifled shouts as Renuka rushes one in and finds the inside-edge onto the pads. Renuka tails one in by moving slightly wider on the crease and Beaumont swiftly brings the bat down a straight line to defend. Beaumont opens her account with two runs. Decent first over with the red ball from Renuka.
- December 15, 2023 10:18England innings begins
Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley walk out for England. Renuka Thakur takes the new ball for India.
- December 15, 2023 10:11Record high for India
India’s 428 is its highest first-innings score and the second-highest first-innings score in women’s Tests behind Australia’s 473 earlier this year against England.
- December 15, 2023 10:08WIND 428 all out in 104.3 overs
Ecclestone to Rajeshwari, OUT! That’s a wrap as Dunkley finally latches onto one at short leg. Rajeshwari chips the ball straight to her right palm as India ends its first-innings at 428.
- December 15, 2023 10:01WIND 424/9 in 103 overs
Ecclestone continues. DROPPED! A regulation chance for Dunkley at short-leg as Renuka lobs a length ball towards her. Ecclestone to Renuka, OUT! Cleans her up with a yorker. Renuka clears her leg as the ball zips through after landing in the blockhole. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the last batter in.
Renuka Singh b Ecclestone 1 (7b)
- December 15, 2023 09:50WIND 421/8 in 100 overs
Bell to Deepti, OUT! Fine delivery as Bell slides one in on the fuller length and finds Deepti’s outside-edge to second slip.
Deepti Sharma c Ecclestone b Bell 67 (113b 10x4 1x6)
- December 15, 2023 09:47IND 421/7 in 98 overs
Sedate start for the session as India seems in no rush to pile on the runs. One run off the Ecclestone over.
- December 15, 2023 09:394IND 420/7 in 97 overs
Ecclestone finds a streaky inside-edge from Deepti that just brushes past short-leg. Ecclestone strays to the pads and Deepti sweeps it behind square for FOUR.
- December 15, 2023 09:34IND 412/7 in 96 overs
Lauren Bell starts from the opposite end. She is into her fifth spell. Just a single from the over.
- December 15, 2023 09:33IND 411/7 in 95 overs
Deepti taps one behind square for a single as Dean maintains a tight line first-up.
- December 15, 2023 09:30Day 2 begins
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar return to the middle. Charlie Dean will open the attack on Day 2.
- December 15, 2023 08:47Shubha shows promise on debut, but will the talent get enough opportunities?
In a COVID-delayed 2020-21 domestic season, Shubha Satheesh came out to bat for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in a one-day fixture. She began her innings with a glorious drive through the offside. A couple of years later, she would replicate that shot and that picture of poise and power for the Indian national team, and more importantly, in Test whites.
Coming in after Smriti Mandhana lost her stumps to Lauren Bell, Shubha got down on one knee and sent the ball running through cover with a textbook drive to get her first international runs.
“To back yourself to do that on the second ball of an innings, to be that confident is a mark of a fantastic player,” former Tamil Nadu coach Aarti Sankaran tells Sportstar.
- December 15, 2023 08:44Day 1 Review
Debutant Shubha Satheesh led a commanding batting display by the Indian middle order with the host finishing day one of the one-off Test against England firmly in the driver’s seat at 410/7 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Thursday.
After opting to bat, a solid 76-ball 69 from Shubha rattled the visitor’s plans of capitalising after removing the openers early. While Shafali Verma looked the more nervy of the two, Smriti Mandhana fell first, to a delivery from Lauren Bell that left her with no room and rocked back to rearrange the stumps. Shafali fell soon after, clean bowled by Kate Cross whose top-of-off line breached Shafali’s defence and sent the off stump cartwheeling. READ MORE
- December 15, 2023 08:44Playing XI
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues (debut), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh (debut) Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur (debut), Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- December 15, 2023 08:43When and where to watch the India vs England Women’s Test?
The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.
