India became only the second team to record 400-plus runs in a day in a women’s Test innings during the one-off match against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss in its first Test at home since 2014, India piled on the runs with valuable contributions from the top and middle-order alike. Debutants Shubha Satheesh (69) and Jemimah Rodrigues (68) struck half-centuries while adding a 115-run stand for the third wicket.

IND-W v ENG-W LIVE Score, Day 1

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur registered her highest Test score but fell short of a maiden fifty with a freakish run-out dismissal. Following her at number six, wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia also notched up her maiden fifty with an 88-ball 66 comprising 10 fours and one six. Lower-order batters Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana also raised a fifty-plus stand for the seventh wicket to help India past the 400-run mark.

Deepti became the fourth half-centurion of the innings, crossing the mark in 78 balls. Deepti and Rana then led India past 400 in 89.1 overs. India also bettered its highest total at home, going past the previous best of 400/6 decl. against South Africa in its last home Test in 2014.

India eventually entered stumps at 410 for seven in 94 overs, with Deepti (60*) and Pooja Vastrakar (4*) remaining unbeaten.

It was the first instance of a team scoring more than 400 runs in a single day in women’s Tests in 88 years. England Women hold the overall record, having racked up a staggering 431 for two against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch in 1935.

India’s feat also marked only the third instance of 400-plus runs by both sides in a day and the highest aggregate in a day in India, surpassing the previous best of 379 by Australia Women (329-8) and India (50-0) in 1984.

Most runs in a day in Women’s Tests