India Women vs Bangladesh Women live score, Asia Cup T20: Shafali falls for 44-ball 55; IND 114/2

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

Match info

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) start?

The game will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangaldesh Women (BAN-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Sylhet Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match is available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.