Indian women’s team to tour Bangladesh for ODIs, T20Is

This will be the Indian women’s team’s first international assignment since the T20 World Cup in February, when it lost in the semifinals.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 18:31 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action in the T20 World Cup in February.
infoIcon

The Indian women’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month for three ODIs and as many T20Is and will play all its matches at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The T20I series will begin on July 9, followed by the other two games on July 11 and 13. The ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and July 22. 

This will be the team’s first international assignment since the T20 World Cup in February, when it lost in the semifinals.

The women’s team will be touring Bangladesh for the first time in nine years when it completed a 3-0 cleansweep over the hosts in a three-match T20I series.

India has never played an ODI series in Bangladesh.

