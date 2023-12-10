MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?

IND-W vs ENG-W: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the third T20I match between India Women and England Women on Sunday

Published : Dec 10, 2023 06:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Freya Kemp of England celebrates after taking Shreyanka Patil’s wicket.
Freya Kemp of England celebrates after taking Shreyanka Patil's wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Freya Kemp of England celebrates after taking Shreyanka Patil’s wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India will face England in the third match of the women’s T20I series on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England has already sealed the series with a four-wicket win on Saturday. I

India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be played on Sunday, December 10.

What time will IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India Women and England Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I be held?

The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?

The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels.

Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

