Indian women’s domestic cricket schedule: Women’s IPL in March 2023, other tournaments to finish by February 21

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earmarked a four-week window in March for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League. Accordingly, it has decided to finish all the women’s tournaments by February 21.

From October 11 to 22, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Vizag, Surat and Mumbai will host the league stage of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

The knockouts will be played in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 5.

Lucknow will host the Inter-zonal T20 tournament from November 8-16, while Senior Women’s T20 Challenger will be in Vizag from November 20 to 26.

Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy will be held between January 18 and February 7, 2023.

Keeping in mind next year’s ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup, the Women’s U-19 Trophy will be played between October 1-17.

While senior Inter-zonal T20 and one-dayers have been re-introduced, the BCCI will conduct a one-day tournament for girls at the U-15 level for the first time, keeping the U-19 T20 World Cup in mind.

This tournament will be held from December 26 to January 12, 2023.

Karuna Jain and VR Vanitha appointed Karnataka’s U19, U16 coaches

Former India women internationals Karuna Jain and VR Vanitha have been appointed Karnataka women's U-19 and U-16 coaches respectively for the upcoming domestic season.

The Karnataka Cricket Association on Tuesday named PV Shashikanth as the head coach of the men's senior team, while Nikhil Haldipur was appointed the U-25 coach. KB Pawan will be the head coach for the men's U-19 team.

The women's senior team will be coached by Lakshmi V. Hariharan.

In February this year, Vanitha announced retirement from all forms of cricket. She made her international debut against Sri Lanka in January 2014 and represented India in six ODIs and 16 T20Is between 2014 and 2016, amassing a total 301 runs.

“I am very happy to start my coaching stint with KSCA. I knew that after I quit playing I always wanted to get into coaching and happy to get this opportunity," Vanitha told Sportstar.

Karuna, a wicketkeeper-batter, too, had announced her retirement in July. Karuna has eight fifties and one century to her name in Women’s One Day Internationals and has over 1,100 runs from 44 WODIs and five Tests.

"The office-bearers, on the recommendation of the cricket committee, has finalised the above selection committees and coaches for various age groups for both men and women," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya,

treasurer of the KSCA.