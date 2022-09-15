Women's Cricket

Australian batter Rachael Haynes announces retirement from international cricket

Left-handed batter Haynes will end her professional career at the end of next month’s Women’s Big Bash League in which she will play for Sydney Thunder.

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2022 04:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australian batter Rachael Haynes, who was a member of the gold medal winning squad at the 2022 Commmonwealth Games in Birmingham, announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Australian batter Rachael Haynes announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Left-handed batter Haynes will end her professional career at the end of next month’s Women’s Big Bash League in which she will play for Sydney Thunder, as per a report by cricket.com.au.

The 35-year-old Haynes was vice-captain of the Australian team and her last appearance was the gold medal match against India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games which the Kangaroos won by nine runs. Coming at number six, Haynes scored a crucial 18 not out off 10 balls.

Haynes, who made her international debut at Lord’s in 2009, played six Tests (383 runs), 77 ODIs (2585 runs) and 84 T20Is (850 runs) for the national side. She won two ODI World Cups and three T20 World Cups with the team.

As per cricket.com.au, Haynes said in a statement, “Playing at this level isn’t possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I’m so grateful to those who helped me along the way. In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support.”

She added, “The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team’s success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career.”

