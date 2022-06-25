Smriti Mandhana becomes second fastest Indian woman to reach 2000 T20I runs

Smriti Mandhana became the second-quickest Indian woman to record 2,000 T20I runs during the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Saturday.

Mandhana reached the feat in her 84th innings, becoming the third Indian woman after Mithali Raj (70 innings) and Harmanpreet Kaur (88 innings) to cross the mark.

The 25-year-old is the most prolific Indian woman opener in the format, having racked up over 1877 runs* from 76 innings. Interestingly, Mandhana is also just the second left-handed batter after Pakistan's Bismah Maroof to record 2000 WT20I runs.

