ENG vs SA Semifinal preview

South Africa to take the battle to England

Host South Africa will take the attack to more fancied England in Friday’s Women’s World Cup semi-final at Newlands, as captain Sune Luus believes it is “nothing to lose” in its bid for a first-ever final spot.

England has been superb with bat and ball and looked untroubled in reaching the knock-out stages, while South Africa needed a nervous victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday to book its berth.

“There is no pressure on us, we can go out and enjoy the moment and try and do our best,” Luus told reporters.

“It was hard work to get here (the semi-finals). We are still searching for that perfect game were all aspects click and work together.”

Middle-order batter Luus believes the only way to counter England is to attack it and try to turn up the pressure.

“They play a very attacking brand but that can play to our advantage. Once they lose a wicket they keep playing aggressively so that creates an opportunity for us. We also need to play attacking cricket from the start of the game,” she said.

South Africa has been to the semifinals of the last two 50-over World Cups and reached the last four in the previous T20 tournament in 2020. It has five semifinal appearances in all in white-ball cricket without ever making the decider.

“We have been on the opposite side too many times, we know how it feels (to lose at this stage). That gives us enough motivation to go out there and just enjoy it with nothing to lose,” added Luus.

“We need to stay focused on the basics and do the simple things right. That will give us the best chance.”

Luus suggested the Newlands wicket may be more partial to pace, which could limit the impact of England’s much-vaunted spinners led by Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean.

“I have heard there are good signs (for pace in the wicket). All our pace bowlers can make something work. If we can take the spinners out of the game early, they (England) will be on the back foot in terms of who they go to.

“They (England’s spinners) have been excellent in this tournament.”

South Africa has won three of its 23 international T20 fixtures against England, though the last of those wins came in Perth at the previous World Cup exactly three years ago.

Record-breaking England on a high

England goes into Friday’s semifinal on a high after setting a record-breaking score this week but also tempered by personal disappointment, opener Danni Wyatt said on Thursday.

Wyatt hit a brisk 59 to help England to a fast start against Pakistan at Newlands on Tuesday followed by 81 not out for Nat Sciver-Brunt as it scored 213-5 to register the highest-ever women’s T20 World Cup total in a record 114-run thrashing to complete an unbeaten group phase.

“We’ve been given a licence at the top of the order to go from ball one. We’ve got the depth and the order to allow us to do that. Even if it’s going to be tricky conditions, we’re still going to keep going hard,” Wyatt told a news conference as England bid to reach the final for the fifth time in eight editions.

“Everyone’s feeling really confident and, more importantly, really chilled. This is the end bit of the tournament and it’s really important to be calm and really clever and smart about the way you’re going to go out and play.”

Wyatt’s half-century came after the shock of her going unsold at the auction of players for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India next month.

“Cricket is so up and down isn’t it, especially as an opener, it can be brutal at times. And you’ve just got to believe in yourself and just keep going, keep taking it to them,” she added.

“It was a very heartbreaking couple of days, I was very disappointed, obviously, having been a part of the WPL exhibition matches and I love playing cricket in India. But that’s life. And my focus is purely on this World Cup now. And, yeah, the sun still comes up the next day, doesn’t it?”

- REUTERS