Sri Lanka announces 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the side; three changes have been made to the squad that finished as the runner-up at the Women’s Asia Cup last year.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 16:35 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka finished as the runner-up at the Women’s Asia Cup in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka finished as the runner-up at the Women’s Asia Cup in 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced its 15-member women’s squad that will participate in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from February 10 to 26, 2023.

All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the side. The squad is roughly the same as the one that finished as the runner-up in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh last year.

ALSO READ - Dane van Niekerk ‘broken’ after missing South Africa World Cup selection

Three changes have been made to that squad. Vishmi Gunaratne and Ama Kanchana find a place, while Rashmi Silva and Madushika Methtananda have been left out. Hasini Perera was a member of the squad, but now has been ruled out of the tournament as she injured one of her fingers during practice. Sathya Sandeepani has been chosen as her replacement.

Harshita Samawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva and Inoka Ranaweera all played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s successful campaign at the Asia Cup, and the team will hope they rise to the occasion once again at the marquee event in South Africa.

Squad
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samawickrama, Sathya Sandeepani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana.

