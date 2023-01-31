Cricket

Dane van Niekerk ‘broken’ after missing South Africa World Cup selection

The 29-year-old was overlooked for the tournament, which starts in Cape Town on February 10, because she failed to meet minimum fitness standards, according to chief selector Clinton du Preez.

AFP
31 January, 2023 22:27 IST
31 January, 2023 22:27 IST
Dane Van Niekerk of South Africa bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

Dane Van Niekerk of South Africa bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/RYAN PIERSE

The 29-year-old was overlooked for the tournament, which starts in Cape Town on February 10, because she failed to meet minimum fitness standards, according to chief selector Clinton du Preez.

Former captain Dane van Niekerk described herself as “broken” on Tuesday after being left out of South Africa’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in her home country.

The 29-year-old was overlooked for the tournament, which starts in Cape Town on February 10, because she failed to meet minimum fitness standards, according to chief selector Clinton du Preez.

“Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria or the fitness benchmark,” he said.

Also Read
WPL: RCB announces scouting programme for women fast bowlers

One of the fitness tests requires women cricketers to run two kilometres in nine minutes 30 seconds. ESPN Cricinfo reported that Van Niekerk missed the target by 18 seconds.

“It’s purely based on the not meeting of the fitness criteria that she’s missed out,” said du Preez.

Van Niekerk, who was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year last year, has long been regarded as one of South Africa’s leading players as a top-order batter, leg-break bowler and respected captain.

She broke an ankle in an accident at home in November 2021 and has not played in international cricket since then, although she did feature in The Hundred in England last year.

Van Niekerk posted an Instagram picture soon after the team was announced with the caption, “Absolutely BROKEN.”

Leading all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is married to Van Niekerk and was selected for the World Cup, retweeted her wife’s post with the caption, “One of the best captains in world cricket.”

She continued in Afrikaans, “You will be missed.” Kapp added a heart emoji and another denoting a broken heart.

Van Niekerk missed selection for a triangular tournament involving India and West Indies earlier this month but it had been widely expected she would return for the World Cup.

While the tri-series was being played, Van Niekerk posted a picture of herself batting in the nets in East London, saying it had been “a tough few weeks” and thanking the people who were helping her regain fitness.

Reaction on social media was overwhelmingly in support of Van Niekerk. Fast bowling great Dale Steyn commented, “I missed my 2km time by seconds, must mean I’m s***”.

Sune Luus will captain the South African team at the World Cup.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us