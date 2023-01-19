U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Schedule: Full list of Round 2 matches, dates, venues, timings in IST

The second round (Super Six) of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin on January 21 and end on January 25. A total of 12 teams, split into two groups of six each, will vie for four semifinal spots. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semifinals. Each team will play a total of two matches in the Super Six stage of the tournament.
Ahead of the Super Six stage, the four teams that ended at the bottom of their groups in the first round will compete for positions 13, 14, 15 and 16 in two playoff matches.
PLAYOFFS
January 20: Playoff - USA vs Scotland - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni
January 20: Playoff - Zimbabwe vs Indonesia - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni
SUPER SIX
January 21: Rwanda (B3) vs New Zealand (C1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 21: Ireland (C3) vs England (B1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 21: India (D1) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 21: Bangladesh (A1) vs South Africa (D2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 22: West Indies (C2) vs Rwanda (B3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 22: India (D1) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 23: Pakistan (B2) vs Ireland (C3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 23: UAE (D3) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 24: South Africa (D2) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 24: New Zealand (C1) vs Pakistan (B2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 25: UAE (D3) vs Bangladesh (A1) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 25: England (B1) vs West Indies (C2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
SEMIFINALS
January 27: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom
January 27: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom
FINAL
January 29: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom