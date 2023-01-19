U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Schedule: Full list of Round 2 matches, dates, venues, timings in IST

The second round (Super Six) of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin on January 21 and end on January 25. A total of 12 teams, split into two groups of six each, will vie for four semifinal spots. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semifinals. Each team will play a total of two matches in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Ahead of the Super Six stage, the four teams that ended at the bottom of their groups in the first round will compete for positions 13, 14, 15 and 16 in two playoff matches.

PLAYOFFS

January 20: Playoff - USA vs Scotland - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni

January 20: Playoff - Zimbabwe vs Indonesia - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni

SUPER SIX

January 21: Rwanda (B3) vs New Zealand (C1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: Ireland (C3) vs England (B1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: India (D1) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: Bangladesh (A1) vs South Africa (D2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 22: West Indies (C2) vs Rwanda (B3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 22: India (D1) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 23: Pakistan (B2) vs Ireland (C3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 23: UAE (D3) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 24: South Africa (D2) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 24: New Zealand (C1) vs Pakistan (B2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 25: UAE (D3) vs Bangladesh (A1) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 25: England (B1) vs West Indies (C2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

SEMIFINALS

January 27: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 27: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

FINAL

January 29: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom