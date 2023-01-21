Women's Cricket

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Australia Super Six match?

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: Here is how you can watch the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup live on TV and online in India. Shafali Verma’s India will take on Australia in the Super Six stage on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
21 January, 2023 11:12 IST
Shafali Verma will lead the Indian team against Australia in the Super Six stage at the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

Shafali Verma will lead the Indian team against Australia in the Super Six stage at the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

India swept its group to finish at top place in Group D and advance to the next group stage of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma and her team have been grouped with Australia and Sri Lanka in the next stage.

India kicks off its Super Six stage match against Australia at North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom on Saturday and will play Sri Lanka on January 22.

The top two from the Super Six stage will advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Where can I watch India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India.

Where can I watch India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom.

