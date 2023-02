UP Warriorz will open its Women’s Premier League 2023 campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 5 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Each team will play eight games according to the double round-robin format of the league.

UP’s last league game will be against Delhi Capitals on March 20.

Here is the full list of matches for the UP Warriorz:

DATE FIXTURE VENUE TIME IN IST March 5 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 7 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3.30PM March 20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 3.30PM March 21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM