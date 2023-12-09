MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history

Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh was roped in by UP Warriorz for a whopping Rs. 1.3 crore in the auctions for the 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 17:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vrinda Dinesh
Vrinda Dinesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Vrinda Dinesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh was bought by UP Warriorz for a whopping Rs 1.3 crore, briefly making her the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Women’s Premier League. She was then overtaken by compatriot Kashvee Gautam who fetched a price of Rs. 2 crore from Gujarat Giants.

Vrinda is known for her power hitting skills and recently featured in the India A set-up which took on England A in three T20s. She was part of the U-23 squad which won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong after coming in as an injury replacement for injured pacer S Yashasri.

Earlier in 2023, Vrinda was prolific with the bat for Karnataka in the Senior Women’s One-Day competition, finishing as the third-highest run getter in the tournament with 477 runs in 11 innings.

Related Topics

UP Warriorz /

WPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction LIVE 2024 Updates: Sutherland, Kashvee get 2.00 cr; Ismail to Mumbai; Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold as accelerated round awaits - Women’s Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWL 2023-24: Kickstart FC’s campaign kicks off with smooth win against HOPS FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction LIVE 2024 Updates: Sutherland, Kashvee get 2.00 cr; Ismail to Mumbai; Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold as accelerated round awaits - Women’s Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWL 2023-24: Kickstart FC’s campaign kicks off with smooth win against HOPS FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment