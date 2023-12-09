WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history

Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh was bought by UP Warriorz for a whopping Rs 1.3 crore, briefly making her the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Women’s Premier League. She was then overtaken by compatriot Kashvee Gautam who fetched a price of Rs. 2 crore from Gujarat Giants.

Vrinda is known for her power hitting skills and recently featured in the India A set-up which took on England A in three T20s. She was part of the U-23 squad which won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong after coming in as an injury replacement for injured pacer S Yashasri.

Vrinda is at U-23 practice at the moment in Raipur. She probably doesn't even know yet! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) December 9, 2023

Earlier in 2023, Vrinda was prolific with the bat for Karnataka in the Senior Women’s One-Day competition, finishing as the third-highest run getter in the tournament with 477 runs in 11 innings.