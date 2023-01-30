Mamata Banerjee announces cash reward for Bengal cricketers in squad after U-19 women’s World Cup victory

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced cash prizes for each cricketer from the state, who was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the under-19 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India thumped England in the final with a seven-wicket at Potchefstroom, South Africa, proudly doing what their seniors could not do, by clearing the final hurdle in an ICC event.

At the cabinet meeting at the KMDA Unnayan Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister expressed her joy on the win and wished a bright future for all the members of the squad.

She further announced that four members of that team - Richa Ghosh, Titash Sadhu and Hrishita Basu and bowling coach, Rajeev Dutta, will be awarded rupees five lakh each for the achievement and will be felicitated after they return.

Yesterday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title-winning performance at the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup.