Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 244/2, trail by 229 runs: Third Test fifty for Nat Sciver-Brunt

- June 24, 2023 15:34Day 3 begins - Sciver, Beaumont in the middle
Nat Sciver-Brunt (41*) and Tammy Beaumont (100*) are in the middle to continue there 67-run stand for the third wicket.
- June 24, 2023 15:21NSB appreciation update
While Australia scratch their collective heads on how to find a wicket early in the first session of the day, Nat Sciver-Brunt will hope to continue from where she left off yesterday. Her fluent 40 has been impressive in keeping England in a health scoring zone and pushing the Aussies to the wall. Can England slash the deficit with ease? Stay with us to find out.
- June 24, 2023 15:17DAY 2 MATCH REPORT: Two centuries, a wicket drought
Australia’s Annabel Sutherland went into the record books with the highest score for a women’s batter at number eight or lower with an unbeaten 137 before picking up a wicket in her first over on Friday as England trail by 255 runs in the Ashes Test.
After dismissing Australia for 473, the highest first innings total in women’s Test history for a team batting first, the host was 218-2 at stumps with Tammy Beaumont leading the charge on an unbeaten hundred.READ THE FULL REPORT HERE.
- June 24, 2023 15:15WEATHER UPDATE: Cloudy in Nottingham
We are not anticipating any rain delays but it is cloudy with streaks of sunlight peeping out in Nottingham. Gear up for an exciting day of cricket at Trent Bridge.
- June 24, 2023 15:02REVISIT ACTION FROM DAY 2 OF THE WOMEN’S ASHES
- June 24, 2023 14:44FACT: This is the first five-day women’s Test since 1992
All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.
The Test match will be England’s women’s first over five days on home soil. However, women’s Tests in Australia are set to remain at four days, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling - although consideration will be given to a reserve day in the event of wet weather.
- June 24, 2023 14:44BACKGROUND: Beginner’s guide to the ‘WAshes’ 2023
Unlike the men’s Ashes, which started last week and features five Test matches, the women’s version is a multi-format, points-based encounter.
Running from June 22 to July 18, the women’s Ashes includes one Test, three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day (50-over) internationals.
An ODI or T20I victory earns 2 points and a tie means 1 point for each team, while there are 4 points awarded to the winners of the Test, with each side awarded 2 points for a draw.
This year’s Test will last five days rather than four, which has been the traditional length in the women’s game.
- June 24, 2023 14:44Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?
You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 244/2, trail by 229 runs: Third Test fifty for Nat Sciver-Brunt
- Bezzecchi breaks lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix
- ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins
- Asian countries aim to quit International Boxing Association
- Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE