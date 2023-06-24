Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 244/2, trail by 229 runs: Third Test fifty for Nat Sciver-Brunt

DAY 2 MATCH REPORT: Two centuries, a wicket drought

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland went into the record books with the highest score for a women’s batter at number eight or lower with an unbeaten 137 before picking up a wicket in her first over on Friday as England trail by 255 runs in the Ashes Test.

After dismissing Australia for 473, the highest first innings total in women’s Test history for a team batting first, the host was 218-2 at stumps with Tammy Beaumont leading the charge on an unbeaten hundred.