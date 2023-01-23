Women's Cricket

Women’s IPL: No bids from Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans; RCB, KKR, Royals among applicants

While the Adani Group is believed to have submitted the document, confectionery giant Haldiram’s group has also formally expressed its interest in owning a team.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 23 January, 2023 17:47 IST
Apart from the six IPL outfits, 11 other entities, which do not have an existing franchise in the IPL, have also submitted bids.

At least two Indian Premier League franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans - did not submit the technical bids for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).

Six franchises - Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders - have confirmed to Sportstar that they have submitted the bids on Monday. 

However, there was no response from Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the time of publishing this story.

Apart from the six IPL outfits, 11 other entities, which do not have an existing franchise in the IPL, have also submitted bids.

Over 30 companies had picked the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document, but as the deadline to submit the bids ended on Monday, only about 17 entities formally bid. The teams need to submit the financial bids by Wednesday morning, and after that the Board’s designated team will evaluate all the contenders and is expected to announce the five franchises by evening.

A Gujarat Titans official told  Sportstar: “We want to focus on Gujarat Titans for now and would look for participation in the WIPL in the future.”

The franchise made its IPL debut last year and went on to win the title. 

A source in the Delhi Capitals confirmed that the franchise will be represented by both GMR and JSW groups, even though they had purchased ITT separately.

The teams can field five overseas players in the final eleven at a time, with the fifth player being from an associate member nation.

The tournament is expected to begin on March 4 and would be played across two venues in Maharashtra - a possibility that  Sportstar reported last month.

