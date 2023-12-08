MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Premier League Auction, Live Streaming: When and where to watch WPL 2024 Auction?

Here are the live streaming details of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction, to be held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 18:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: WPL 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: WPL 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BCCI
FILE PHOTO: WPL 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BCCI

The second iteration of the marquee franchise-based league for women’s cricketers – the Women’s Premier League (WPL) – is set to be held in February-March 2024.

The auction for WPL 2024 will be held in Mumbai on Saturday, where a total of 165 players will go under the hammer.

Five teams — Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals — will play in the second season of WPL.

Here are the live streaming details of the WPL 2024 auction

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction going to be held?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be held?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held on December 9.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 start?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2024 auction on TV?

The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Sports18 network.

Where to live stream the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction online?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be streaming live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

