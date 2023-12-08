MagazineBuy Print

WPL Auction 2024: Retained list, time, date, venue and purse remaining ahead of Women’s Premier League auction

WPL Auction 2024: Here is a look at the time, date, venue, live streaming info, purse remaining and retained lists ahead of the Women’s Premier League auction

Published : Dec 08, 2023 18:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Captains from all teams during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on 4th March 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Captains from all teams during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on 4th March 2023. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Captains from all teams during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on 4th March 2023. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the second season is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai.

The five teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will look to fill up the slots in their squads with 165 players registering themselves for the auction.

RELATED | Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction

The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. A total of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots left for overseas players.

Gujarat Giants will head into the 2024 WPL auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore). Defending champion Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.

Full Purse remaining ahead of the WPL Auction 2024
Delhi Capitals
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.25 crores | Available slots: 3
Gujarat Giants
Purse remaining: Rs. 5.95 crores | Available slots: 10
Mumbai Indians
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse remaining: Rs. 3.35 crores | Available slots: 7
UP Warriorz
Purse remaining: Rs. 4 crores | Available slots: 5
WPL Auction 2024: Full list of retained players
Delhi Capitals
Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.

Where can we watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website .

Related Topics

WPL /

WPL 2024 /

WPL Auction

