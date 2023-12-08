The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the second season is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai.
The five teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will look to fill up the slots in their squads with 165 players registering themselves for the auction.
RELATED | Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. A total of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots left for overseas players.
Gujarat Giants will head into the 2024 WPL auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore). Defending champion Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.
Full Purse remaining ahead of the WPL Auction 2024
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz
WPL Auction 2024: Full list of retained players
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz
When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?
The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.
Where can we watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?
The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website .
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Premier League Auction, Live Streaming: When and where to watch WPL 2024 Auction?
- WPL Auction 2024: Retained list, time, date, venue and purse remaining ahead of Women’s Premier League auction
- Greek football matches postponed after clashes leave police officer in critical condition
- PKL LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: Saurabh’s Bengaluru faces Naveen’s Delhi, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
- Indian sports news wrap, December 8
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE