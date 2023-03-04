Women’s Premier League: Tournament format of WPL 2023

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League got underway on Saturday when Gujarat Giants took on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
The five-team tournament will comprise 20 league matches played till the 21st of March followed by an eliminator and a final.
Here is the tournament format for WPL 2023.
WPL 2023 FORMAT
5 teams will compete against each other in 20 league matches
Each team will play the other teams twice
Table topper will qualify directly for the final
2nd & 3rd positioned teams will play the eliminator to qualify for the final
Eliminator is to be played on 24th March at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Final to be played on 26th March at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.