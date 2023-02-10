Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, groups, streaming info, teams, squads, past winners - all you need to know

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will commence in South Africa on Friday.

The tournament starts with host South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Group 1 in Cape Town. Paarl and Gqeberha are the other two cities that will host matches.

Defending champion Australia has been placed in Group 1 and will start its campaign against New Zealand on February 11. The tournament will also offer an India-Pakistan encounter in Group 2 on February 12.

Ahead of the showpiece event, here’s everything that you need to know about the 2023 edition of the women’s World Cup.

History and most successful teams in the Women’s ODI World Cup

The women’s T20 World Cup was first played in 2009 in England, two years after the first men’s edition. The host emerged victorious in the inaugural edition, beating New Zealand in the final.

However, Australia has emerged as the dominant team in the tournament, reaching the final in the subsequent six editions. Australia has won five titles and is the defending champion, beating India in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020.

West Indies is the only other team to have won the tournament when it trounced the Aussies in India in 2016.

What is the format of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin stage with 10 teams followed by the knockouts in a total of 23 matches.

The top two teams from both groups will make it to the semifinals, to be played on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will take place on February 26 at the same venue.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup edition will have 10 teams including host South Africa, New Zealand, England, Australia, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

When and where will the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final be played ?

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 26.

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

GROUPS AND SQUADS

GROUP A: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

GROUP B: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule