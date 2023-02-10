Women's Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 SA-W vs SL-W Live Score, updates: Athapaththu on fire in Sri Lanka vs South Africa opener

Follow live scores, commentary and updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup opener between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 February, 2023 23:16 IST
Host South Africa gets its T20 World Cup campaign started against Chamari Atapattu’s Sri Lanka. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl.

Sri Lanka Women XI: HMD Samarawickrama, C Athapaththu, RMVD Gunarathne, MAA Sanjeewani, NND Silva, WK Dilhari, OU Ranasinghe, KADA Kanchana, S Kumari, I Ranaweera, WGAKK Kulasuriya

South Africa Women XI: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, M Kapp, S Luus, CL Tryon, AE Bosch, N de Klerk, S Jafta, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

