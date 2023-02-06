The batting let India down once again as it collapsed like a pack of cards to suffer a 44-run loss to Australia in a low-scoring Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match here on Monday.

Asked to field, the Indian bowlers blew away the Australian top-order but tail-enders Georgia Wareham (32) and Jess Jonassen’s (22) unbeaten 50-run partnership powered Australia to 129 for eight.

In reply, the Indian batters were skittled out for 85 in 15 overs.

It was the second consecutive time that the batting has let India down. The ‘Women in Blue’ had suffered a similar collapse in the tri-series final last week against South Africa.

Pacer Darcie Brown (four for 17) was the wrecker-in-chief as she cleaned up the Indian top-order, taking the vital scalps of Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (0) and Richa Ghosh (5).

The woeful run of Jemimah Rodrigues, who opened the innings alongside Shafali, continued as she was out on nought while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat.

Harleen Doel (12) showed some intent, hitting two fours before succumbing to a run out while Deepti Sharma was the top-scorer as the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 19. She could have taken India over the line had someone stayed with her till the end.

Earlier, veteran pacer Shikha Pandey (two for nine) struck in her first two overs to send Australia skipper Meg Lanning (0) and Tahlia McGrath (2) packing.

A run out by Radha Yadav spelt the end of Ellyse Perry (1) as Australia was reeling at 10 for three.

Ash Gardner (22) and Beth Mooney (28) provided some resistance but Pooja Vastrakar (two for 16) and Radha Yadav (two for 22) ran through the middle-order.

Renuka Singh, who had an off day, was the most expensive bowler for India, giving away 39 runs in three overs.

But the Indians couldn’t break the partnership between Wareham and Jonassen who shared five fours and three sixes between them.