Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26

The much-awaited inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

“Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host the tournament that will be played between March 4 and 26,” IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal told Sportstar.

Dhumal also confirmed that the auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

With the five teams fetching Rs. 4,669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs. 951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.

Apart from three IPL team owners - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals - Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the five franchises.

Around 1,500 players have registered for the league and the final list is expected to be released later this week.

Each team will have a purse of Rs. 12 crore at the players’ auction and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18. Up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member, will be allowed in the playing eleven.

A total of 22 games will be played in the inaugural season with the top-ranked team in the league stage qualifying directly for the final. The second and third placed teams will battle out for a place in the final.